The Bangor Symphony Orchestra was just a community orchestra in 1957 when pharmacist Bernard "Billy" Miller was asked to play the triangle. It's grown over the decades to be a professional orchestra.
Library of Congress selects recordings by Alicia Keys, Ricky Martin, Wu-Tang Clan and more for preseThe full list of selections by the National Recording Registry also includes WYNC's broadcasts from 9/11 and "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen.
Hear the award-winning pianist offer two sides of Mozart's genius from inside the composer's own home in Vienna.
In "A Knee on the Neck," composer Adolphus Hailstork and librettist Herbert Martin pay tribute to Floyd's memory and offer hope for the future – while wrestling with the realities of the present day.
While the creators of a a new opera about Emmett Till hope it will inspire white people to confront racism, others worry it depicts Black trauma for white entertainment while masquerading as activism.
The ebullient nonagenarian's new recording features music she's been playing for nearly a century.
Watch violinist Daniel Hope play Beethoven from the composer's own birth house in Bonn, Germany.
The big-voiced soprano is in her mid-thirties, and she didn't even hear an opera live until she was in her twenties. Now, she's a sought-after opera singer.
Alexander Malofeev, 20, had already arrived in Montreal when a series of his concerts in Canada had been canceled.
A fearless risk-taker who makes warhorses sound freshly minted, Kopatchinskaja, from her Vienna apartment, sets fire to Beethoven and offers rarely heard American music.