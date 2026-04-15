Perspective: Earthly observations

Lyrical languages rang out around me.

Portuguese, Spanish, and French with a few Scottish and British accents thrown in for good measure. As a tourist, I felt like a bird surrounded by a variety of feathered friends all singing different songs yet still connecting in meaningful ways.

My last trip to Europe was right before the pandemic in 2019, so this recent trip to Portugal, Spain, and France was a long-awaited treat. I had not been to this part of the world before, nor had I ever expected to go there, so consequently I was amazed by its beauty, history, and architecture.

But mostly, I was delighted by the people and their language. Although many, of course, spoke excellent English, walking down the streets of these ancient cities, I was able to eavesdrop on the locals speaking their native tongue. And the result was mesmerizing.

Perhaps one of my favorite moments was stepping into a centuries old cathedral that had survived earthquakes, fires, and wars, and yet, amazingly, was still breathtakingly beautiful. Because a religious service was in progress, I quietly sat down in a back pew and listened. And although I could not understand a word, I knew immediately by the cadence of their voices when the congregants were reciting the Lord’s Prayer.

Co-incidentally, my travels overlapped with Artemis II’s inspiring trip around the moon. Like many of you, I was enthralled by the astronauts’ emotional descriptions and spectacular photos of our earth. Perhaps their most important observation, however, was the reminder that our glorious planet is shared by all nations, all humanity, that we are all in this together. I continue to pray for the peace that would make it so.

I'm Marnie O. Mamminga, and that's my perspective.