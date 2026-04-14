Perspective: Things I don't understand

As the years tick by, the list of things I don’t understand continues to grow. And, since I have just 90 secs, here are three currently hurting my brain:

Running red lights. I taught my kids if they are first in line at a light to wait a few seconds after it turns green and THEN go. I get that Chad is speeding ‘cause he’s late for a tee time and Betty missed the light while holding her MochaLatte AND cell phone, but could they slow the heck down and prevent a few high-speed and often fatal t-bones? That would be fabulous.

Drunk driving—It’s 2026. We all have cell phones and access to transportation apps. Why is this STILL a thing? Seriously, you’ve just tied one on and you can’t open your phone to summon a ride-sharing app or a friend or family member? And, Tiger Woods? Don’t even get me started? Doesn’t he have people??

The previous rant about drunk driving does not apply to those who live in Wisconsin, as I know it’s part of the culture there.

Finally, listing side effects of pharmaceuticals in radio and TV ads—Some of them seem far worse than the diseases or conditions they’re designed to treat.

“Taking WesterZempicCyclene may put you at risk for:

skin discoloration and oozing pustules,

a foreign body exiting your abdomen like in the epic 1979 film “Alien,”

uncontrolled flatulence

exploding eyeballs

inflammation of your tongue to the size of a bovine’s

your face swelling up like a basketball AND. . .

full liquification of your organs.”

Yet, when they list these side effects over the gentle imagery of an attractive couple walking along the beach to the soothing sounds of Enya, I somehow feel ok about them.

I’m Wester Wuori, side effects of listening to me may include wanting to turn off the radio, and that is my Perspective.