Perspective: The crash

Recently, my wife and I drove to Beloit, where my generous son and his lovely girlfriend treated us to a delicious dinner in honor of my birthday. On the way home, while driving down U.S. Highway 251, we were struck from behind by a speeding car with such ferocity that we were pushed into the median, lost control, and rolled three times before ending upside down in the opposite lane. Fortunately, no one else hit us after we came to a stop. The car was a mangled mess of twisted, crumpled metal.

Several good Samaritans helped us, and many expressed surprise that we were alive — much less able to walk, dazed as we were. A few days later, we went to the tow yard to retrieve our personal belongings. The woman at the counter was shocked to see us, explaining she had assumed ours was a fatal crash.

Life is strange. We were lucky. Every day, there are many others who are not. Why did my wife and I walk out of that wreck when others would have been carried away to a morgue? I can’t answer that. But I do know this: Life is unpredictable. So is the time and place when a life comes to an end. Be thankful for the time that you have. Use it wisely. And live your life with love, because today could be your last.

My name is Steve Vaughan, and that's my perspective.

Copy Edited by Eryn Lent