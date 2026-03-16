Perspective: "Let the thing be pressed"

On April 7, 1865, General Ulysses S. Grant telegraphed the following message to President Lincoln:

“Gen. Sheridan says, 'If the thing is pressed I think that Lee will surrender.'"

Lincoln’s reply was a simple, “Let the thing be pressed.” Two days later, Lee surrendered.

I think it’s time we citizens do some “pressing” of our own when it comes to our local, state and federal legislators and remind them that they are to serve the best interests of of all their constituents and not their own or their party’s. Recently, I got a postcard from Congressman Darin LaHood, where he touted his introduction of a bill entitled the “Health Savings for Families Act” that creates tax free savings accounts to help “hardworking” families with health care costs. And I have two questions for Mr. LaHood here on the same radio station that he voted to eliminate funding for that I would like straight answers to:

1) For 2026 the average Affordable Care Act premium went up between 18 and 26%. The average private or employer supplied health insurance premium went up between 13 and 42%. Average wage/salary increases so far this year run around 3.5%. Where exactly are these families supposed to find the money in their already tight budgets to put into a tax-free savings account?

2) As of March 2026, tariffs have increased average household expenses by an estimated $600 to $1,300 annually. Food prices are also hovering around 3% higher than they were last year. Again, where exactly are “hardworking” families going to find the money to deposit into these healthcare savings accounts?

I’m Andrew Nelson, and those are my questions and that’s my perspective.