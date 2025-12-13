Perspective: Who were my teachers?

I've been wondering about all the things I just seem to know. I know the difference between a claw hammer and a ball-peen. I can drive a stick shift. I love saying the word onomatopoeia ever since I learned what it means. There are times it surprises me. I wonder, how do I know that?

John Locke, an English philosopher and physician, had interesting thoughts on human understanding and learning. He said experience is the source of all ideas and our mind is a blank slate at birth. That basic premise makes sense.

What I know was learned ... from someone else who learned from someone else. There were thousands of moments in my life that were learning events — outside the classroom. Experience was a great teacher. I observed and absorbed from others.

So here I am, full of gratitude, wonder and amazement at what I know. And that I'm still learning. I could list teachers that deserve applause. And thank you Mom and Dad and family and friends who taught me — a lot.

And honestly, much of what I learned about life came from people I met in books ... and movies, TV, and art. I also will pat myself on the back for all the times I asked questions — the best way to learn or understand.

So, who were my teachers? Well, the simple answer is ... everyone. Everyone I encounter.

This learning thing never really stops, does it? And it's an important part of what we leave behind.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.