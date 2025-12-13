© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: Who were my teachers?

Northern Public Radio | By Lonny Cain
Published December 13, 2025 at 2:06 PM CST
I've been wondering about all the things I just seem to know.  I know the difference between a claw hammer and a ball-peen. I can drive a stick shift. I love saying the word onomatopoeia ever since I learned what it means. There are times it surprises me. I wonder, how do I know that?

John Locke, an English philosopher and physician, had interesting thoughts on human understanding and learning. He said experience is the source of all ideas and our mind is a blank slate at birth. That basic premise makes sense.

What I know was learned ... from someone else who learned from someone else. There were thousands of moments in my life that were learning events — outside the classroom. Experience was a great teacher. I observed and absorbed from others.

So here I am, full of gratitude, wonder and amazement at what I know. And that I'm still learning. I could list teachers that deserve applause. And thank you Mom and Dad and family and friends who taught me  — a lot.

And honestly, much of what I learned about life came from people I met in books ... and movies, TV, and art.  I also will pat myself on the back for all the times I asked questions — the best way to learn or understand.

So, who were my teachers? Well, the simple answer is ... everyone. Everyone I encounter.

This learning thing never really stops, does it? And it's an important part of what we leave behind.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.
Lonny Cain, a graduate of the journalism program at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, has been in the newspaper business for more than 45 years. He and his wife have three sons. They live in Ottawa, where he was managing editor of the local daily newspaper for 30 years, retiring in December 2014. He continues to be a columnist for The Times in Ottawa and is pursuing other writing projects.
