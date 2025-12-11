Perspective: Let's dance!

I grew up in a dancing family. Mom and Dad jitterbugged and later took up square dancing, and my older sister - adept and tireless on any dance floor. We were both in dance classes from the get go. My big debut was on the same stage where Elvis had performed in Memphis - but the audience was our parents.

My dancing days are less frequent now but seeing a recent production by Chicago’s Hubbard Street company, the dance spark reignited. Experiencing a stellar dance performance is like watching a master painting come alive. Phenomenal physicality for sure, but also intricate choreography that guided the musical composition, and lighting that created a set with no props.

All these elements weave together storylines without words - a duet exploring a couple’s burgeoning relationship, a ritualistic dance evoking our pagan nature, and in the final ensemble piece - a portrayal of the need we have for inclusion and the power of community.

Without speaking, the dancers invent their own language offering as many translations as there are beholders. Isn’t that one of the beauties of art - that it reflects the many meanings of the human experience which is ultimately ephemeral.

My overarching feeling from the performance was joy, and as my Mom used to say, “Tis the season” - Let’s dance!

I’m Paula Garrett and that’s my perspective.

