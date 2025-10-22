© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: Vulnerable families should make a plan

Northern Public Radio | By Scott Summers
Published October 22, 2025 at 4:37 AM CDT
Kazuend
/
Unsplash

In recent months, family separations have been in the news. Is it possible for parents to write out backup plans for the care of their kids?

Yes. `Illinois law provides for short term guardianships. Parents may, in writing, appoint a trusted person to help their children in case of a family separation or other emergency.

The individual so named -- the guardian -- then takes over the management of the living arrangements, health care, and schooling of the children.

Usually, a short-term guardianship lasts for up to 365 days. Court involvement is not required.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has posted a state-suggested form.Download it by using the search term "CFS 444-2."That's Charlie-Foxtrot-Sierra 444-2.For a Spanish language version, go to "CFS 444-2 Espanol."

Nobody wants to think about being separated from their children. But it's even worse to imagine what could happen if you don't have a plan.

I'm Scott Summers, and that is my perspective.
Scott Summers
Scott Summers is a McHenry County attorney. His blog SummersTimes is at ssummers.substack.com.
