Perspective: Things left undone

I confess I have sinned against you by what I have done…and by what I have left undone. These are words that are spoken every Sunday. I have a good idea of the things I have done, but undone? Not so much.

Things undone fly through our minds. They are ways we could help. But the resistance can look like “I don’t have the time. I don’t want to intrude. What will they think? I can’t afford it. I can just send a text.” Then they fade. We don’t even know to confess them.

Not to make a show of my good works, but this week, Bruce and I pushed against the resistance and swung by the hospital to visit a friend, whose husband was in the ICU, where visitors aren’t allowed. When we walked in my friend’s daughter thanked us because she could not bear to see her father so ill. It’s a gift to us to be a healing presence, to be where God wanted us to be, in a sacred place.

What would have happened if I’d given in to my hesitation about intruding? Nobody would have known differently, but there would have been a hollow like a dried river not filled with living water.

The other day we pulled up to our house and saw a jar with fresh flowers on our porch. A neighbor we don’t know well, had left it for us, with hopes they would brighten our day. They’ve brightened our weeks.

I’m Katie Andraski and that’s my perspective.