Perspective: Ships, colleges, and John Coltrane

Northern Public Radio | By Tom McBride
Published July 23, 2025 at 1:17 PM CDT
King Theseus had a great ship, but over time all the wood and sails were replaced. Is it still King Theseus' ship?

 

The college where I taught no longer has any of my old colleagues on the faculty. Is it still the same college? All 125 of us are gone.

 

Mary Martin in THE SOUND OF MUSIC thrilled the von Trapp kids with a cheery song called "My Favorite Things." John Coltrane took the lyrics away and turned it into a brooding, melancholy sax solo: Is it still the same song?

 

We call things that have undergone radical change by the same name. Is this a good idea? Does it lead to confusion and error and even heartbreak?

Editor's note: The script of this Perspective varies greatly from the audio version: Is it still the same Perspective?
Tom McBride
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
