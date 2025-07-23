Perspective: Ships, colleges, and John Coltrane

King Theseus had a great ship, but over time all the wood and sails were replaced. Is it still King Theseus' ship?

The college where I taught no longer has any of my old colleagues on the faculty. Is it still the same college? All 125 of us are gone.

Mary Martin in THE SOUND OF MUSIC thrilled the von Trapp kids with a cheery song called "My Favorite Things." John Coltrane took the lyrics away and turned it into a brooding, melancholy sax solo: Is it still the same song?

We call things that have undergone radical change by the same name. Is this a good idea? Does it lead to confusion and error and even heartbreak?

Editor's note: The script of this Perspective varies greatly from the audio version: Is it still the same Perspective?