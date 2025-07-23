Perspective: My tech is aging faster than I am

Recently I faced the fact that my cellphone aged a lot faster than I expected, and I had to get a new one. In the process, I had to deal with the changes between my 5-year-old device and the new one. Let me tell you: they were not a lot but still managed to bug me. Literally.

When I finally had gotten used to my new gizmo (and even came to like it), I had to replace a desktop computer. Again, its system had aged in six years more than I did in the same period, and the features in the new one were fast and shiny. It's scary that machines seem to think these days. While at times I'm glad they do it, as it saves me time from figuring out things or trying to remember them, it's eerily disturbing that they "know" what you need and what you have.

As a result, I'm experiencing a version of growing pains. If in the past I did something by pushing buttons or typing words, now the computer does it for me. At times it surprises me, but I try not to turn bitter about it. Change is inevitable, so I better get used to it and, as they say, "roll with the punches" (expression my software suggested as the most appropriate).

I am Francisco Solares-Larrave, and this is my resigned Perspective.