© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perspective: My tech is aging faster than I am

Northern Public Radio | By Francisco Solares-Larrave
Published July 23, 2025 at 12:25 PM CDT
Eirik Solheim
/
Unsplash

Recently I faced the fact that my cellphone aged a lot faster than I expected, and I had to get a new one. In the process, I had to deal with the changes between my 5-year-old device and the new one. Let me tell you: they were not a lot but still managed to bug me. Literally.

 

When I finally had gotten used to my new gizmo (and even came to like it), I had to replace a desktop computer. Again, its system had aged in six years more than I did in the same period, and the features in the new one were fast and shiny. It's scary that machines seem to think these days. While at times I'm glad they do it, as it saves me time from figuring out things or trying to remember them, it's eerily disturbing that they "know" what you need and what you have.

 

As a result, I'm experiencing a version of growing pains. If in the past I did something by pushing buttons or typing words, now the computer does it for me. At times it surprises me, but I try not to turn bitter about it. Change is inevitable, so I better get used to it and, as they say, "roll with the punches" (expression my software suggested as the most appropriate).

 

I am Francisco Solares-Larrave, and this is my resigned Perspective.
Tags
WNIJ Perspectives WNIJ PerspectivesFrancisco Solares-Larrave
Francisco Solares-Larrave
A Guatemalan native, he arrived in the United States in the late eighties on a Fulbright Scholarship to do graduate studies in comparative literature at the University of Illinois in Champaign Urbana. He has been teaching Spanish language, literature and culture at NIU since August 2000, and his main research interests are 19th-century Spanish American literature.
See stories by Francisco Solares-Larrave