Perspective: Make America One Again

I think all Sin can be boiled down to one idea: “Me First!”

When we close our borders to refugees, take away support systems from our needy fellows, reduce the rights of minorities, we are saying “Me First!” in a big way.

Fueled by political spin doctors, the source of this attitude is primarily fear. Fear that some of my “rights” will be taken away. That someone else will be helped. That someone else will be “first,” and not me.

The Apostle John writes: “Perfect love casts out fear.”

Jesus says: “Love one another, as I have loved you.”

And: “If you have two cloaks, give one to someone who has none.”

Many of those who profess to follow Christ have forgotten these basic principles. And such people are being enabled by political geniuses who are hell bent on dividing our citizens. Conservatives vs. Liberals. Citizens vs. Immigrants. Us vs. Them.

We are in this problematic world together. We all are on the same team.

I don’t want to Make America Great Again -- the U.S. has always been and continues to be great.

Our slogan should be: Make America One Again. I will vote for candidates who support that goal. Fear apparently can elect candidates. But we should be “greater” than that.

I’m Peter Carroll, and that is my perspective.