Defend The Value Over The Symbol

We Americans are blessed with powerful national symbols. Think of our national anthem playing to the image of the American flag being raised above the horrors of war on Iwo Jima.

It is understandable that Colin Kaepernick taking a knee before the flag and anthem was interpreted as an attack on the sacrifice those symbols represent.

But is it?

At the core of Kaepernick's act was an exercise in his right to dissent.

Our founding fathers risked all back when those series of notes didn't exist. A core value of the American Revolution was the right to dissent, a liberty not afforded in many countries still today.

As appalled as I initially was by the appearance of disrespect for our flag and anthem, in time I’ve come to avoid throwing the baby out with the bathwater to reconnect to the core values those symbols represent.

Exercising the right to dissent is as American as it gets. Kaepernick is destined to join a long list of dissidents who in the face of ostracism and loss exercised the right to bring attention to an issue that is overdue for national debate, compassion, and healing.

Flipping the coin, those who voice contempt for Kaepernick’s methods are no less deserving of respect and their right to exercise that American sacred right.

In either case, it will be our values that will stand the test of time.

I’m Ron Cagle, and that is my perspective.