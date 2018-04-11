Why Hunger Amid Abundance?

Recently I walked into a supermarket on a Sunday morning after Mass. What struck me that day was the produce section: Every bin was filled completely with beautiful and colorful fruits and vegetables.

Just about every supermarket is like that. Walk in, and the first thing you see is beautiful, ordered abundance. And I was stuck with the thought that, even with this abundance, there are people in our town that go hungry.

We go to the local farmer’s market and, depending on the season, see differing abundant fruits and vegetables. In spring, I buy radishes, green onions, lettuce, spinach -- but my favorite time is early September, when there is still sweet corn and the first colorful squash.

As I walk through the crowds, I still am conscious of the fact that there are people -- whole families, some folks elderly and alone -- who, on the Saturday night while I am enjoying fresh corn, will be scratching for anything to eat and maybe going hungry.

Why? Food costs money and, for whatever reason, there are times when some folks don’t have any. The food prices in this country are low, but when you don’t have any money, even low is out of reach.

When hunger shows up, there should be resources for those who need a decent meal. No one should go hungry.

I’m Fred Lierman, and that’s my perspective.