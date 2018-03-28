The Wrong Way To Count GIs

One recent morning I heard a news segment on NPR regarding the upcoming 2020 Census. It was not only disturbing and heartbreaking but, quite simply, sounded corrupt and immoral.

“The U.S. Census Bureau has announced it will change the way it counts troops deployed overseas …”

As a 10-year U.S. Navy Veteran, I always considered Rockford my home. I was born and raised here, my family and friends resided here, and I always planned to return. Now I once again work and reside here.

Studies show that most service members return to their home of record after service and contribute positively to their community. The change that the Census Bureau announced can and will have a ripple effect, and communities which service members consider their “home” will be greatly affected.

Much of federal funding is directly related to census data. I work directly with the Community Services Block Grant, where funding to help the poor is determined in large part according to Census poverty data.

A stunt such as this does little to help those in need in communities from which local men and women enlist to serve – and where their families still live. Locations with military installations already have a way to address funding: Their Congressional members ensure that their concerns are heard. And men and women serving away from home often contribute to their temporary community through local spending and/or taxes.

Many enlistments are from families in poverty in search of a better life. Most are less than 10 years, and most duty assignments are shorter than their enlistment. To have someone who is assigned temporarily counted outside their “home of record” is simply wrong.

I’m Owen Carter, and that’s my perspective.