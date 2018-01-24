Getting Hooked On A Small Town

Princeton, Illinois, is supposedly a quaint little town of 7,700 people right off Exit 56 on Interstate 80.

You’ll know you’re here when you see the four huge Flags of Freedom at Exit 56. But if you don’t come all the way across the railroad tracks on Main Street, you won’t know what you’re missing.

I know a little bit about it because my office is in the Amtrak Depot, where thousands of people get on and off the train every year, and most of them barely know this place. If you are from metropolitan wherever, you may think this is, well, not up to the speed of the big city. And you may be right.

But here’s why towns like Princeton are different -- in important ways — from our urban and suburban counterparts. It could be all the friendly faces and hometown places. The shops that are mostly owned by people we know.

There are more arts events — Music on Main Street, the Festival 56 Theater, exhibits at Prairie Arts Center -- and fun things to do like the Z-Tour Bike Ride in July, the Homestead Festival …

I’m sorry; 90 seconds is not even close to enough time to give you a complete picture of Princeton. You just have to come to beautiful downtown Princeton, Illinois! I came off Exit 56 as a visitor and now live here. You can, too.

I am Rick Brooks, and that’s my perspective.