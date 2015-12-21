What Will Happen To The EU?

Even as we speak, the most significant political, economic, social, and cultural experiment in the world is in jeopardy.

Until recently, the nations of Europe appeared to be inexorably knitting their societies together into a United States of Europe. But now the fabric is unraveling, and the European Union threatens literally to dis-integrate.

Why? First, there was the Greek financial crisis, which threatened the stability of the Euro Zone. Then, in response to the refugee crisis, each nation tried to palm off the problem on its neighbors.

Now the renewed specter of terrorism haunts Europe. Nations are closing their borders in direct violation of the idealistic Schengen Agreement. The dream of a united Europe threatens to become a nightmare.

Why does all this matter? First, because our trade ties to Europe make their economic illness acutely contagious. But these events also have great symbolic significance.

To many people, nationalism -- competition among nations -- is one of the primary causes of international conflict. Any serious hope for world peace requires rising above nationalism and knitting nations together into larger and, therefore more stable, entities.

The European Union was literally the hope of the future for many committed internationalists. That hope could now be dashed on the rock of cruel experience.

I'm Bob Evans, and that's my perspective.