Local Food Infrastructure Grant applications due this week

Local food system organizations can apply for a local food infrastructure grant this month.

The grants are funded by the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

Sean Ruane is the executive director of Just Roots, a nonprofit urban farm organization based in northern Illinois. He received a grant to purchase a refrigerated van and some on-site refrigeration infrastructure.

“Having really solid, consistent refrigeration on site was a huge game changer for us,” he said. “It has saved us a lot of time and energy, and has also really helped us to strengthen partnerships with neighboring growers.”

He said the process was fairly seamless, and the Illinois Stewardship Alliance was available to help with it.

The program started last year, and the funding was reallocated this year.

“I think it's exciting that this program got renewed and is continuing,” Ruane said. “I'm very optimistic that it will continue to support the development of a more equitable, more just local food system.”

Individuals are eligible for grant amounts up to $75,000, while collaborative projects are eligible for grants up to $250,000.

Some Small Business Development Centers can also support the grant application process.

The funding can be used to support infrastructure like processing, packing, or refrigerating.

Applications are due by March 27.

