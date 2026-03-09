© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Rockford developer, philanthropist Sunil Puri has died

Northern Public Radio | By Susan Stephens
Published March 9, 2026 at 5:08 AM CDT
Susan Stephens
/
WNIJ
Sunil Puri in his office in 2016.

Rockford developer and philanthropist Sunil Puri has died.

WIFR-TV reports the founder of First Midwest Group, formerly First Rockford Group, died Sunday after a battle with head and neck cancer. He was 65.

Puri moved to Rockford from Mumbai in 1979 and founded his real estate development company after graduating from Rockford College, now Rockford University.

He helped found the Golden Apple awards for Rockford-area teachers and was a major contributor to Rockford Christian and Rockford Lutheran schools, as well as dozens of local organizations.

Puri was a strong supporter of political candidates and was particularly close to former President Bill Clinton. In a 2016 interview with WNIJ for NPR’s “A Nation Engaged” series, Puri said he wanted the next U.S. President to bolster the middle class by focusing on what he called the country’s biggest strength — young people.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 14 at City First Church.
