Christmas trees to be used as fish habitat in Illinois lakes after the holidays
Illinois Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists are collecting live Christmas trees to be used as fish habitat in local lakes after the holidays.
According to a news release, the collected trees will be bundled together, weighted and submerged at lakes, providing critical habitat for multiple fish species and promoting algae growth for insects that attract fish for anglers. The trees will naturally decompose over time.
Maps and coordinates of the tree habitat locations are available online or from each lake’s biologist. Visit the IDNR Office of Fisheries website for drop-off location information and instructions.
The release says trees must be free of stands, lights, ornaments, and tinsel. Wreaths and garlands will not be accepted.
Drop-off locations and dates include the following:
Clinton County
Spillway Recreation Area
Dec. 26 to March 1
Place trees in area designated by signage near Little Prairie Nature Trail.
Plant Land Garden Center
Dec. 26 to March 1
Place trees in area designated by signage.
Fayette County
Ramsey Lake State Recreation Area
Dec. 27 to Jan. 18
Place trees at designated area near boat ramp.
Jasper County
Newton State Fish and Wildlife Area
Dec. 27 to Jan. 18
Place trees at designated area on northwest side of the parking lot near boat ramp.
Sam Parr State Fish and Wildlife Area
Dec. 27 to Jan. 18
Place trees in designated area near southwest boat ramp.
Lawrence County
Red Hills State Park
Dec. 27 to Jan. 18
Place trees in designated area near boat ramp.
Macon County
Nelson Park
Dec. 27 to Jan. 16
Place trees in designated area near the old Paul’s Puttin’ Place.
Marion County
City of Centralia, Public Works Building
Dec. 27 to Jan. 18
Place trees near the south gate at 114 E. Fifth St.
Stephen A. Forbes State Recreation Area
Dec. 27 to Jan. 18
Place trees near in the designated area near the boat ramp.
Moultrie County
Howy’s Lakeside Gas Station
Dec. 27 to March 1
Place trees in the designated area northwest corner of parking lot.
Richland County
Olney Municipal Parking Lot
Dec. 27 to Jan. 18
Place trees in designated area northeast corner of parking lot.
Shelby County
Johnstowne Mall
Dec. 27 to March 1
Place trees in designated area northwest corner of parking lot.
Stephenson County
Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park
Dec. 27 to Jan. 11
Follow signage to drop-off location.
Wabash County
Beall Woods State Park
Dec. 27 to Jan. 18
Place trees in designated area near the boat ramp.
Wayne County
Sam Dale State Fish and Wildlife Area
Dec. 27 to Jan. 18
Place trees in designated area near the boat ramp.