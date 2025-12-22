Christmas trees to be used as fish habitat in Illinois lakes after the holidays

Illinois Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists are collecting live Christmas trees to be used as fish habitat in local lakes after the holidays.

According to a news release, the collected trees will be bundled together, weighted and submerged at lakes, providing critical habitat for multiple fish species and promoting algae growth for insects that attract fish for anglers. The trees will naturally decompose over time.

Maps and coordinates of the tree habitat locations are available online or from each lake’s biologist. Visit the IDNR Office of Fisheries website for drop-off location information and instructions.

The release says trees must be free of stands, lights, ornaments, and tinsel. Wreaths and garlands will not be accepted.

Drop-off locations and dates include the following:



Clinton County

Spillway Recreation Area

Dec. 26 to March 1

Place trees in area designated by signage near Little Prairie Nature Trail.

Plant Land Garden Center

Dec. 26 to March 1

Place trees in area designated by signage.

Fayette County

Ramsey Lake State Recreation Area

Dec. 27 to Jan. 18

Place trees at designated area near boat ramp.

Jasper County

Newton State Fish and Wildlife Area

Dec. 27 to Jan. 18

Place trees at designated area on northwest side of the parking lot near boat ramp.

Sam Parr State Fish and Wildlife Area

Dec. 27 to Jan. 18

Place trees in designated area near southwest boat ramp.

Lawrence County

Red Hills State Park

Dec. 27 to Jan. 18

Place trees in designated area near boat ramp.

Macon County

Nelson Park

Dec. 27 to Jan. 16

Place trees in designated area near the old Paul’s Puttin’ Place.

Marion County

City of Centralia, Public Works Building

Dec. 27 to Jan. 18

Place trees near the south gate at 114 E. Fifth St.

Stephen A. Forbes State Recreation Area

Dec. 27 to Jan. 18

Place trees near in the designated area near the boat ramp.

Moultrie County

Howy’s Lakeside Gas Station

Dec. 27 to March 1

Place trees in the designated area northwest corner of parking lot.

Richland County

Olney Municipal Parking Lot

Dec. 27 to Jan. 18

Place trees in designated area northeast corner of parking lot.

Shelby County

Johnstowne Mall

Dec. 27 to March 1

Place trees in designated area northwest corner of parking lot.

Stephenson County

Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park

Dec. 27 to Jan. 11

Follow signage to drop-off location.

Wabash County

Beall Woods State Park

Dec. 27 to Jan. 18

Place trees in designated area near the boat ramp.

Wayne County

Sam Dale State Fish and Wildlife Area

Dec. 27 to Jan. 18

Place trees in designated area near the boat ramp.