Poetically Yours - Waiting for a brighter day

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today's segment features Terry Slaney.

Slaney lives in Aurora. One of her poems was featured outside of Aurora Fast Print, 54 E. Galena Blvd. during National Poetry Month a few years ago. She's a former dancer, dance teacher and high school social worker. Slaney said she writes from life experience, the beauty of the land, people, places and the hurt and miracle of life. She thanks her writing mentors who gave her the courage to share.” Here's her poem “Night Thoughts.” This poem was written during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I remember September when for the first time,

I was longing for longer days of light.

The fading day still hopeful,

My life not yet in the rear-view mirror.

I never doubted spring’s arrival, seeing the light green

Tinge on the trees.

Never questioned the rebirth; I was comfortably oblivious.

Now as summer slides into autumn, a chill of sadness.

A Reckoning

Time is transient.

Thoughts hug, welcome, then a veil descends.

Time stretches ahead,

Then gone in a flash.