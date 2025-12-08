© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poetically Yours - Waiting for a brighter day

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published December 8, 2025 at 3:27 PM CST
pixabay.com
/
wnijnews

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today's segment features Terry Slaney.

Slaney lives in Aurora. One of her poems was featured outside of Aurora Fast Print, 54 E. Galena Blvd. during National Poetry Month a few years ago. She's a former dancer, dance teacher and high school social worker. Slaney said she writes from life experience, the beauty of the land, people, places and the hurt and miracle of life. She thanks her writing mentors who gave her the courage to share.” Here's her poem “Night Thoughts.” This poem was written during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I remember September when for the first time,
I was longing for longer days of light.

The fading day still hopeful,
My life not yet in the rear-view mirror.

I never doubted spring’s arrival, seeing the light green
          Tinge on the trees.
Never questioned the rebirth; I was comfortably oblivious.

Now as summer slides into autumn, a chill of sadness.
A Reckoning
Time is transient.
Thoughts hug, welcome, then a veil descends.

Time stretches ahead,
Then gone in a flash.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose