Sycamore School Board cancels special meeting to avoid potential open meetings violation

The Sycamore School Board canceled a special board meeting at the last minute on Friday afternoon to avoid a potential violation of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.

School districts have to give the public 48 hours notice before they hold a meeting. In advance of that window, they have to post the meeting agenda on their website and at the location of the meeting.

Sycamore school board president Michael DeVito said they neglected to post the agenda at the meeting location, which was offsite at the Sycamore Golf Club.

The district posted the agenda online a few hours before the 48-hour legal requirement.

At the meeting, the board planned to interview superintendent candidates. That position has been open since the Sycamore’s previous superintendent, Steve Wilder, abruptly parted ways with the district just weeks before the start of the school year.

That was also announced at a special board meeting called with little notice. At the time, DeVito told WNIJ that it’s never ideal to call a meeting on such short notice. "Having that short of a timeframe," he said, "while it is legally allowable, is difficult.”

