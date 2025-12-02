DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission recommends massive data center to City Council

The project is proposed by Endeavour Energy, a company that says it’s creating a network of sustainable data centers that reduce water use and lessen demand on the power grid.

Supporters emphasized the potential for the project to bring in millions in tax revenue and jobs to the area.

Chris Boyes is the DeKalb School Board President. He said employees in the school district have a higher standard of living thanks to tax contributions from social media giant Meta’s data center campus.

“Some of us might have a worse view because of a building that's going up," he said, "but how many of our students are going to be able to grow up and invest further in this community because of this building."

But many residents spoke in opposition to the project, citing environmental concerns, increased noise and electricity bills, and decreased property values.

The commission voted unanimously to move the project forward. It moves to the full city council, which will hear the proposal on Dec. 8 at the DeKalb Public Library.