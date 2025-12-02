© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission recommends massive data center to City Council

Northern Public Radio | By Jess Savage
Published December 2, 2025 at 4:37 PM CST
Screen grab of DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission on Dec. 1.
City of DeKalb
DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission at the meeting on December 1.

A proposed data center in DeKalb’s industrial district has been officially recommended by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. Many residents have concerns.

The project is proposed by Endeavour Energy, a company that says it’s creating a network of sustainable data centers that reduce water use and lessen demand on the power grid.

Supporters emphasized the potential for the project to bring in millions in tax revenue and jobs to the area.

Chris Boyes is the DeKalb School Board President. He said employees in the school district have a higher standard of living thanks to tax contributions from social media giant Meta’s data center campus.

“Some of us might have a worse view because of a building that's going up," he said, "but how many of our students are going to be able to grow up and invest further in this community because of this building."

But many residents spoke in opposition to the project, citing environmental concerns, increased noise and electricity bills, and decreased property values.

The commission voted unanimously to move the project forward. It moves to the full city council, which will hear the proposal on Dec. 8 at the DeKalb Public Library.
Tags
WNIJ News environment
Jess Savage
Jess is a graduate of the University of Vermont and Northwestern University specializing in health, environment, and science reporting. Jess is a reporter with WNIJ, Report for America's Ag and Water Desk and Harvest Public Media.
See stories by Jess Savage
Related Stories