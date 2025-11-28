Shopping online this holiday season? Take your time to avoid scams

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul wants residents to use caution during the busy holiday shopping season.



According to a press release, Raoul is reminding shoppers to review the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s recent recalls and product safety warnings before making purchases. The list highlights hundreds of items with recalls or safety warnings, including toys, clothing, furniture and household items.

Attorney General Raoul issued the following recommendations:



Research “buy now, pay later” plans and other payment deferral mechanisms. Deferrals allow shoppers to make a purchase right away but defer payment over a period of weeks or months. Some “zero-interest” offers include interest and additional fees, which can spike if there is a missed payment, and even impact a consumer’s credit score. Read the privacy policies and monitor the payment schedule if you decide to enter into such a plan.

Avoid fake websites. Fraudulent websites may look like the real thing and may even have a similar website address. Double check to ensure you have typed in the right website address. Remember that just because a website is at the top of the search results doesn’t mean it’s the official website. Scammers may use ads, sponsored links, or social media promotions to trick you into visiting their look-alike websites and buying items that will never be delivered.



Scammers may use ads, sponsored links, or social media promotions to trick you into visiting their look-alike websites and buying items that will never be delivered. Read reviews if you are shopping on an unfamiliar website. More focused information can also be found by doing an online search of a company or seller’s name along with the words “scam” or “review.”



Be careful when clicking on links that were sent to your phone or email from suspicious or unfamiliar sources. Never give a third-party remote access to your computer or download a company’s software just to make a purchase. These may be “phishing” or “smishing” scams to trick you into going to a fake website or installing a virus on your device.

Never give out private information – such as your Social Security number, payment information, usernames or passwords in an email, text message or a pop-up chat box.



Be aware of “drop shippers.” Drop shippers don’t own their inventory and only act as an intermediary between the consumer and a manufacturer. Dishonest drop shippers may try to trick you into believing they are the manufacturer, charge you extra fees, or send counterfeit goods or poor-quality goods – if you receive anything at all.



Drop shippers don’t own their inventory and only act as an intermediary between the consumer and a manufacturer. Dishonest drop shippers may try to trick you into believing they are the manufacturer, charge you extra fees, or send counterfeit goods or poor-quality goods – if you receive anything at all. Always pay with a credit card. Transactions paid with a credit card generally limit your liability for fraudulent charges. Paying by debit card, prepaid cards, gift cards and cash do not offer the same safeguards. When possible, use services such as Apple or Google Pay, which allow you to pay without providing your actual credit card number. If an actual credit card number is required, visit your credit card App or check with your issuer to see if a temporary one-time-use credit card is available.



Transactions paid with a credit card generally limit your liability for fraudulent charges. Paying by debit card, prepaid cards, gift cards and cash do not offer the same safeguards. When possible, use services such as Apple or Google Pay, which allow you to pay without providing your actual credit card number. If an actual credit card number is required, visit your credit card App or check with your issuer to see if a temporary one-time-use credit card is available. Be wary if an online retailer or website does not accept credit card payments and requires that you pay by wire transfer, money order, gift card or cryptocurrency.



Be extremely careful when sending peer-to-peer payments through apps such as Zelle, PayPal, Venmo and Cash App. Most peer-to-peer apps are designed so you can pay people or businesses you know, not people or businesses you are unfamiliar with. As a result, almost all the consumer protections associated with credit cards do not exist with P2P Apps. Double check the recipient’s name, phone number, email address or profile photo before hitting the send/confirmation button. Avoid sending or receiving money from anyone you don’t know or trust. If you are sending money to someone for the first time, have them send you a “request” before you send the money.



Double check the recipient’s name, phone number, email address or profile photo before hitting the send/confirmation button. Avoid sending or receiving money from anyone you don’t know or trust. If you are sending money to someone for the first time, have them send you a “request” before you send the money. Use multifactor authentication or two-step verification when possible.



Read the fine print to make sure there aren’t hidden costs or obligations that could sign you up for recurring charges, like a subscription or a membership.



Ensure you receive a delivery date. If a seller doesn’t promise a timeline to ship in their ad, they must ship your order within 30 days of receiving your name, address and payment, unless they explain delays and give you the option to cancel and receive a refund.



If a seller doesn’t promise a timeline to ship in their ad, they must ship your order within 30 days of receiving your name, address and payment, unless they explain delays and give you the option to cancel and receive a refund. Sign up for free fraud alerts from your bank or credit card.



Use different usernames and passwords for all your accounts, keeping the password in a secure place and changing the password every six months.



Don’t rush. It can be tempting to move quickly to try to score good deals in the frenzy of the holiday sale season. Scammers count on perceived pressure to convince us to do things we otherwise wouldn’t, such as sharing personal information. Taking time to evaluate offers can save you from getting stuck with a payment plan that charges high interest rates or fees, and c omparison shopping before making a purchase can help you avoid overpaying for low-quality items.



omparison shopping before making a purchase can help you avoid overpaying for low-quality items. Buy gift cards from behind a counter, or a retailer, and check to ensure they are untampered with—or that the PIN number on the back is not exposed—to avoid gift card draining scams. Thieves sometimes steal gift cards from store shelves to copy the card number and then put the cards back on the shelf. After purchase, the consumer’s funds that were loaded onto the card are then immediately used by the scammer, leaving the gift card drained. Also, be wary of gift cards purchased from third parties and online auction sites.



Report counterfeit, unsafe, or stolen goods on third-party seller websites: the Federal Trade Commission’s Integrity, Notification, and Fairness in Online Retail Marketplaces (“INFORM”) for Consumers Act and the Illinois INFORM Consumers Act requires online marketplaces to protect consumers from counterfeit, unsafe, and stolen goods by verifying the identity of high-volume third-party sellers on their platforms. Recently, the FTC obtained a settlement against Temu for failing to provide a mechanism for reporting suspicious marketplace activity on the platform. If there is no mechanism to report such activity for high-volume sellers on these platforms, file a complaint with the AG's Office or the FTC.



Attorney General Raoul encourages those who believe they have been victims of a scam to file a complaint on the Attorney General’s website or by calling the Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Hotlines:



1-800-386-5438 (Chicago) 1-800-243-0618 (Springfield) 1-800-243-0607 (Carbondale)