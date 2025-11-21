Poetically Yours - Peach colored glasses
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Wren Medina.
Medina is a published Rockford poet. His work has appeared in books like “Revolution: A Rockford Area Writers Anthology” and most recently the “Rockford Anthology.”
Here’s an excerpt of his poem “Field of Dreams.”
It starts with a tube TV—
the kind with aluminum foil ears and my grandma’s VHS collection,
well-loved through the years.
Pink and red uniforms.
A fruit—well, really two.
A magical place called Rockford meant for dreamers like me and you.
Somewhere people born with a uterus weren’t confined to their Memaw’s apron
The full poem can be found in the “Rockford Anthology.”