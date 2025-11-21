© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours - Peach colored glasses

Published November 21, 2025 at 3:36 PM CST
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Wren Medina.

Medina is a published Rockford poet. His work has appeared in books like “Revolution: A Rockford Area Writers Anthology” and most recently the “Rockford Anthology.”

Here’s an excerpt of his poem “Field of Dreams.”
It starts with a tube TV—
the kind with aluminum foil ears and my grandma’s VHS collection,
well-loved through the years.
Pink and red uniforms.
A fruit—well, really two.
A magical place called Rockford meant for dreamers like me and you.
Somewhere people born with a uterus weren’t confined to their Memaw’s apron

The full poem can be found in the “Rockford Anthology.”
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
