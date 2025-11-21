Poetically Yours - Peach colored glasses

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Wren Medina.

Medina is a published Rockford poet. His work has appeared in books like “Revolution: A Rockford Area Writers Anthology” and most recently the “Rockford Anthology.”

Here’s an excerpt of his poem “Field of Dreams.”

It starts with a tube TV—

the kind with aluminum foil ears and my grandma’s VHS collection,

well-loved through the years.

Pink and red uniforms.

A fruit—well, really two.

A magical place called Rockford meant for dreamers like me and you.

Somewhere people born with a uterus weren’t confined to their Memaw’s apron

The full poem can be found in the “Rockford Anthology.”