Today and tomorrow (October 22nd-23rd), our LaSalle broadcast signal will be undergoing tower work and will be off the air. Thanks for your patience as we complete this work, and while our 91.3 FM signal is off the air. You can always listen here on our website or on our WNIJ mobile app.

Wind chills, a brisk Halloween and possibly more snow this winter in northern Illinois

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier,
John Jurgens
Published October 23, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
13 WREX meteorologist John Jurgens
13 WREX
13 WREX meteorologist John Jurgens

WNIJ host Jason Cregier is joined by 13-WREX meteorologist John Jurgens to discuss some recent weather trends across northern Illinois, and to discuss what may lie ahead for us this winter.

Jurgens says recent rains have lessened drought conditions across northern Illinois this fall, and that cloudy conditions and damp soil have helped protect the moisture from recent strong winds.

Jason and John then touch on the upcoming winter season. Jurgens predicts we will see more snow than last year, where precipitation marks were historically low in Rockford, even though this winter isn't forecasted to be heavy in precipitation.

The two then round out the conversation discussing the possibility of another brisk and chilly Halloween, and how wind chill may play into future forecasts.

You may listen to Jason and Johns full conversation in the link above.
WNIJ News
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition".
John Jurgens
John Jurgens is a meteorology and broadcast journalism student at Northern Illinois University.
