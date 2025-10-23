Wind chills, a brisk Halloween and possibly more snow this winter in northern Illinois

WNIJ host Jason Cregier is joined by 13-WREX meteorologist John Jurgens to discuss some recent weather trends across northern Illinois, and to discuss what may lie ahead for us this winter.

Jurgens says recent rains have lessened drought conditions across northern Illinois this fall, and that cloudy conditions and damp soil have helped protect the moisture from recent strong winds.

Jason and John then touch on the upcoming winter season. Jurgens predicts we will see more snow than last year, where precipitation marks were historically low in Rockford, even though this winter isn't forecasted to be heavy in precipitation.

The two then round out the conversation discussing the possibility of another brisk and chilly Halloween, and how wind chill may play into future forecasts.

You may listen to Jason and Johns full conversation in the link above.

