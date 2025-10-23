© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Today and tomorrow (October 22nd-23rd), our LaSalle broadcast signal will be undergoing tower work and will be off the air. Thanks for your patience as we complete this work, and while our 91.3 FM signal is off the air. You can always listen here on our website or on our WNIJ mobile app.

Perspective: A child's wisdom about living free in a democracy

Northern Public Radio | By Connie Seraphine
Published October 23, 2025 at 6:36 AM CDT
Pixabay, Pixlr

I recently posted to friends and family a photo taken of our cute five year old granddaughter standing with others at the Oakland, California “No Kings” demonstration. She is holding up a colorful handmade sign, “I WANT TO LIVE FREE.” It’s a simple and direct sentiment, but conveys a deep sadness – that living in a democracy, we shouldn’t have to say we want to live free.

This was a remarkable day of protests across America with an estimated seven million citizens peacefully making their views public. Meanwhile, Trump posted an A.I. generated video of himself wearing a crown and flying a jet labeled “King Trump” and dumping brown liquid poop on protesters in all the towns and cities. Stephen Colbert mocked this fictional A.I. Trump by saying, “Eat a vegetable, baby…you got a real problem,” referring to the liquid consistency of the poop he dumped out.

House Speaker Mike Johnson defended this video as “satire.” But I submit that my granddaughter’s sign captures the real truth of what we citizens are experiencing. And this truth comes with a warning. If we don’t protect our democratic form of government by making our voices heard, we may lose our ability to live free – to disagree with our leaders, to keep people safe, to pressure law makers to change unjust laws, to advocate for freedom of immigrants, to make sure our grandchildren inherit a secure and vibrant democratic life.

I’m Connie Seraphine, and that is my Perspective.
Connie Seraphine
Connie Seraphine is a Sycamore-area writer and poet.
