© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Today and tomorrow (October 22nd-23rd), our LaSalle broadcast signal will be undergoing tower work and will be off the air. Thanks for your patience as we complete this work, and while our 91.3 FM signal is off the air. You can always listen here on our website or on our WNIJ mobile app.

4 relatives of GOP candidate Darren Bailey killed in helicopter crash in Montana

WGLT | By Ryan Denham
Published October 23, 2025 at 7:43 AM CDT
Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey.
Charlie Schlenker
/
WGLT file
Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey.

Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey’s campaign says his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren were killed in a helicopter crash in Montana.

Killed in the crash were Bailey's son, Zachary, his wife, Kelsey, and their two young children, Vada Rose, 12, and Samuel, 7. A third grandchild — 10-year-old Finn — was not on board and is safe.

"Darren and Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss," Bailey's campaign said in a statement Thursday. "They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them. The Baileys deeply appreciate the kindness and support they have received and ask for privacy as they grieve and hold their loved ones close during this difficult time.”

Bailey unsuccessfully challenged Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker in 2022. He's running again for the GOP nomination in the 2026 race.
Illinois
Ryan Denham
Ryan Denham is the digital content director for WGLT.
See stories by Ryan Denham