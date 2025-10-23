© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Today (October 23rd), our LaSalle broadcast signal will be undergoing tower work and will be off the air. Thanks for your patience as we complete this work, and while our 91.3 FM signal is off the air. You can always listen here on our website or on our WNIJ mobile app.

Commission documents alleged abuses by federal agents during Operation Midway Blitz, governor says

Chicago Sun-Times | By Dave McKinney,
Mohammad Samra
Published October 23, 2025 at 11:44 AM CDT
ICE agents detain on protester and push back other protesters at the intersection of East 105th Street and South Avenue N in East Side, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. Protesters gathered as ICE awaited the removal of its vehicle after it crashed during a pursuit.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
ICE agents detain on protester and push back other protesters at the intersection of East 105th Street and South Avenue N in East Side, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. Protesters gathered as ICE awaited the removal of its vehicle after it crashed during a pursuit.

Governor JB Pritzker is creating the Illinois Accountability Commission to document what he says are examples of harassment, intimidation and abuse by federal agents during Operation Midway Blitz.

Pritzker says the panel will hold hearings and take testimony from those who have been detained or suffered abuses at the hands of federal agents.

The commission will be chaired by former federal judge Ruben Castillo and create a record to help seek accountability after President Trump is no longer in office.

“There will come a time when people of good faith are empowered to uphold the law,” Pritzker said.

President Trump launched a long-promised Chicago deportation campaign, dubbed ‘Operation Midway Blitz’ in September.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the operation would target immigrants without legal status who have sought refuge in Illinois and Chicago.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement site at 1930 Beach Street in Broadview has become a center of recurring protests since President Trump began the aggressive deportation campaign.

The facility has become a de facto detention center, though it was never intended to be one.

Protesters, often while trying to block ICE vehicles from entering and leaving the facility, have been met with numerous rounds of rubber pellets and chemical agents that Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson previously said endanger nearby residents and first responders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Illinois
Dave McKinney
Dave McKinney, state politics reporter at WBEZ, spent 19 years as the Chicago Sun-Times Springfield bureau chief with additional stops at Reuters and the Daily Herald. His work also has been published in Crain's Chicago Business, the New York Times and Chicago Magazine.
Mohammad Samra
