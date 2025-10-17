© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
An Illinois superintendent says public education is a gift not to take for granted | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Peter Medlin
Published October 17, 2025 at 3:26 AM CDT
Vienna High School District superintendent Joshua Stafford
Vienna High School
Vienna High School District superintendent Joshua Stafford

On a new Teachers’ Lounge, it’s my conversation with Joshua Stafford! He’s the superintendent at the Vienna High School District, down on the southern tip of Illinois. 

We had a wide-ranging conversation about the history of education in America, standardized testing, school safety, his recent journey to Singapore through the Fulbright program, and a fateful trip to Haiti years ago that showed him why public education is a gift.

We've got all of that and much more!

Teachers' Lounge Podcast
Peter Medlin
Teachers' Lounge Podcast

SHOW NOTES

Educators in this episode:

Joshua Stafford

Stories featured in this episode:

Illinois 'Democracy Schools' see strong civics education as a way past political polarization

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.
Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show!
Peter Medlin
Peter joins WNIJ as a graduate of North Central College. He is a native of Sandwich, Illinois.
