An NIU STEM educator explains why so many students misunderstand what science is | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a brand-new Teachers’ Lounge, Jeremy Benson! He is a STEM educator and Lab Manager with the Physics Department at Northern Illinois University.

His enthusiasm for math and science is contagious. So, when students show a small spark of curiosity about the world around them, he knows how to fan the flames.

“I've compared it to listening to a song in a language you don't understand. You can hear the melody. You can appreciate the beauty. It could even be your favorite song. But if you learn that language, then all of a sudden you know what the song is about. You get it on a deeper level,” he said. “So, we can appreciate the world around us, just like that song, but it is written in the language of math and science. If we can actually appreciate it on that level, all of a sudden we start noticing things that weren't there before. That, to me, is the true beauty of it.”

We had an awesome conversation about haunted physics labs, space observatories, teaching science across the world, the chemistry of kids in a classroom, and why he thinks many students misunderstand what science actually is…

