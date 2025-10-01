Natural Land Institute purchases — and plans to preserve — old growth forest in Rockford

The Natural Land Institute acquired the tract of land in Rockford in early September. They purchased it from a resident whose family has lived on the land since the 1940s. It’s been renamed the Blair Road Woodlands.

The woodlands are almost free of invasive species like honeysuckle and buckthorn that have taken over many woodlands in the region. It also serves as key habitat for some wildlife included in the Illinois Wildlife Action Plan.

It’s dominated by the Illinois state tree —white oak — as well as black maple.

Courtesy of Alan Branhagen. An old growth tree in the woodlands.

The woodlands are right across the road from the Pecatonica Wetlands Forest Preserve. Its unique beauty was always admired but couldn’t be explored as a private tract of land.

Executive Director Alan Branhagen said he is hopeful for the future of the woodlands.

“I want to have special events there so we can share this with the public," he said. "And you can see the unique character the forest and witness the spring flower display.”

He’s especially excited to see which variety of spring flowers will be in bloom next year, and to uncover even more unique mushrooms if next fall proves to be rainier than this one.

In the Institute's preliminary assessment, they found rich soils, orchids, and 200-year-old trees. It also may contain a rare plant, called the four-leaved milkweed.

Branhagen said that acquiring this land is part of a bigger conservation picture in the region.

“It helps protect that rural character there," he said. "Blair Road is one of the unique roads where it’s actually a tunnel through the trees. You get the Forest Preserve on one side and then this parcel on the other side… There’s going to be so much to learn.”

