The Freeport Art Museum celebrates its 50th year

A Stephenson County treasure celebrates a large milestone this year: the Freeport Art Museum turns 50.

WNJ host Jason Cregier is joined by the museum's executive director, Jessica Modica, to discuss what is planned to honor the legacy of the museum.

Modica begins the chat by discussing the Freeport Art Museum's humble beginnings, and the community members who made the museum grow to what it is now.

Modica also discusses many of the local works one can find in the museum, as well as some of the exhibits currently housed in the building.

She also mentions how community support has been crucial to the Freeport Art Museum's success, which includes donations and giving from the public.

A much-anticipated gala to celebrate the history and future of the museum will be held this Saturday (although good luck scoring a ticket, the event is sold out).

You may listen to Jason and Jessica's full conversation on 50 years of the Freeport Art Museum in the link above.

