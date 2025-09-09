Rockford campus to celebrate women's baseball gets major financial boost

The International Women’s Baseball Center has received a $2,000,000 grant from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation, led by philanthropist and Mets Owner Alex Cohen, and a $350,000 grant from the Amazin’ Mets Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the New York Mets.



According to the announcement, the park surrounding Beyer Stadium, including the Women’s Baseball Gallery outdoor exhibit and picnic area, will be named Maybelle Blair Park in honor of baseball icon and IWBC founding director emeritus Maybelle Blair.

A former pitcher, Blair played in 1948 for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League that was made famous by the movie “A League of Their Own” and later played in the National Women’s Softball League.

With these commitments, the Center has secured sufficient funding to expedite Phase One construction of Beyer Stadium at Maybelle Blair Park.

The release says it's part of a larger vision – designed by architect and Belvidere, Illinois native Jeanne Gang of Studio Gang. The campus is planned to include an indoor Center for sports and recreation and a museum focused on women’s baseball.



Beyer Stadium renovations include the Cohen Bleachers, new restrooms, field regrading and sodding, irrigation, electrical upgrades, dugout upgrades, a scoreboard, foul poles, batting cages, pitching areas, and the Amazin’ Mets Foundation Press Box. Maybelle Blair Park, the green space north of the Stadium, will feature the Women’s Baseball Gallery, a major outdoor exhibit consisting of commemorative pylons honoring women’s baseball’s most significant achievements, the restoration of the historic main entrance ticket booth, and visitor-friendly walking paths and recreation areas.



Phase One is scheduled to be completed in 2026. Phase One project work has been accelerated by two other financial commitments and one global event announcement – $1,500,000 from the City of Rockford, $400,000 from Illinois State Senator Steve Stadelman, and IWBC being selected to host the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Women’s Baseball World Cup Group Stage 2026.



Targeted for completion in 2030, IWBC’s six-acre campus will be delivered in three phases. Phase Two is projected to cost $22,800,000 and includes the construction of an activity center and immersive museum located across the street from and overlooking Beyer Stadium at Maybelle Blair Park. And projected to cost $3,000,000, Phase Three covers the artifacts and exhibits built inside the museum hall, highlighted by a restored Rockford Peaches World War II era team bus.