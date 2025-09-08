© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mental health group works to save lives by spreading the message about its suicide and crisis hotline

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published September 8, 2025 at 10:19 AM CDT
NAMI - Media Resources - 988 Lifeline

September is National Suicide Prevention Month and the National Alliance on Mental Illness is reminding everyone about its support hotline.

988 is NAMI’s Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Sep 8., also known as 988 Day, is the day that the organization raises awareness about this phone line.

Hannah Wesolowski, the chief executive officer at NAMI, said more than 17 million people have called 988 over the last three years.

“Anyone who is struggling, whether it's thoughts of suicide or emotional distress or a substance use crisis,” she said, “can reach out to 988. You can call, you can text, or you can chat online at 988lifeline.org.”

Wesolowski said people can also call if someone close to them needs help.

She is urging everyone to make sure their friends and family know about this hotline.

“You never know when somebody's struggling,” she said. “And making sure everyone's aware of this resource is absolutely vital to help us address the suicide crisis in this country.”

The LGBTQ+ youth option is no longer available based on changes made by the Trump administration.  Wesolowski said the Trevor Project still has a crisis line for those who are impacted.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose