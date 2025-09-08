Mental health group works to save lives by spreading the message about its suicide and crisis hotline

September is National Suicide Prevention Month and the National Alliance on Mental Illness is reminding everyone about its support hotline.

988 is NAMI’s Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Sep 8., also known as 988 Day, is the day that the organization raises awareness about this phone line.

Hannah Wesolowski, the chief executive officer at NAMI, said more than 17 million people have called 988 over the last three years.

“Anyone who is struggling, whether it's thoughts of suicide or emotional distress or a substance use crisis,” she said, “can reach out to 988. You can call, you can text, or you can chat online at 988lifeline.org.”

Wesolowski said people can also call if someone close to them needs help.

She is urging everyone to make sure their friends and family know about this hotline.

“You never know when somebody's struggling,” she said. “And making sure everyone's aware of this resource is absolutely vital to help us address the suicide crisis in this country.”

The LGBTQ+ youth option is no longer available based on changes made by the Trump administration. Wesolowski said the Trevor Project still has a crisis line for those who are impacted.

