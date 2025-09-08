A Janesville annual art competition will help beautify the city

An annual Janesville art event will add two more murals to the city.

Art Infusion started over a decade ago. It originally focused on sidewalk chalk drawings. Then, in 2020, murals were added.

Christine Rebout, the executive director of the Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, said murals last longer.

“The thing about sidewalk chalk is that it could be gone the next day, or three or four hours from now,” she explained. “It's just this, really, in the moment, beautiful piece of art.”

One mural will be an extension of a wall at Indoor Storage at 314 W. Milwaukee St. The bureau has been working on that for two years. The other will be at the Hedberg Public Library.

The theme of this year’s sidewalk contest is “Let Words Take Flight.” Rebout gave examples.

“It could be that your piece was inspired by a poem. You could have been inspired by 'The Raven' by Edgar Allan Poe,” she added. “You could have been inspired by your favorite book series. Let's say, I don't know, 'Little House on the Prairie.' It could be inspired by something you read or saw. It could be an image of a book.”