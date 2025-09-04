From reading to renewal - The Sycamore Library wants to support the community's wellness

A local library will give the community time to reset and recharge without escaping into storyland.

Serenity Saturdays is the newest wellness activity offered by the Sycamore Public Library. It will allow the community to practice yoga free of charge.

Kim Halsey is the executive director at the library. She said the library wants to support the whole person.

“These types of programs foster inclusion by being free and being accessible,” she explained. “They help reduce barriers that might keep people from prioritizing their health. Not everybody can afford a yoga class or afford a meditation class.”

She said public libraries serve as an anchor in the community.

“We just want to meet the needs of the folks in our community that could use some additional support," she said, "whether that be with physical movement or a time to find rest and renewal.”

The library already offers Mindful Moments, a meditation circle, on Wednesdays and chair yoga on Thursdays.

Halsey will led Serenity Saturdays. The sessions start Sept. 6 and will continue every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Sycamore Library. Participants are encouraged to bring a mat and water.

