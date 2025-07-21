The City of Aurora has an incentive for residents looking to adopt a pet from Animal Control

The City of Aurora’s Animal Care and Control Division has a special incentive for residents looking to adopt cats or dogs.

Adoption fees are reduced for residents who get an animal by the end of the month.

Kameron DeBoer is the animal control manager for the City of Aurora Animal Care and Control. She said the number of animals at the shelter increased last week.

“Summer months are the peak months for animal services,” DeBoer said. “More animals are running around and therefore getting lost and coming to shelters. So, our population really exploded in the last few months at the shelter. Right now, we're caring for 127 animals.”

She said not a lot of animals are getting adopted this summer.

“So," she explained, "we're trying to kind of break down those barriers to try to get more animals out to loving homes so we can make space for those who are coming in."

DeBoer said winter numbers range from 50 to 70 animals.

Dog adoption fees are $50; cat fees are $30. The normal fee for dogs can go up to $200; for cats, up to $125.

Adoptions include spay and neutering services, microchipping and vaccinations.

Those interested can stop by the shelter or check out pets online before going in.

