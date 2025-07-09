A nonprofit is collecting items to help single fathers in DeKalb County

A nonprofit launched its campaign collecting baby essentials for single fathers in DeKalb County.

Diapers for Dads is an initiative created by Fathers of Faith Inc., a mobile nonprofit organization that empowers and supports fathers through basic essentials, legal advocacy, and social action during hardships.

Marshall Hendricks is the founder and executive director of the organization. He was inspired by his own personal experience as a single father who needed community, support, emotional guidance, and faith.

“Sometimes this journey is not a quick turnaround,” Hendricks said. “It's not a week. It can span for months or years. So how do we support fathers today to be the best they can?”

Hendricks explained how faith remains a driving force in their mission.

"We're a strong believer that sometimes we have to walk by faith and not by sight." he said. "Which basically means sometimes we don't know how we're going to make ends meet as fathers, but if we're walking with faith, we're providing these [services] to fathers who need the call, needing the services."

Diapers for Dads is one of their main initiatives that helps them serve fathers immediately and gets the community involved. They plan to expand resources to support fathers with other needs such as mental health and job searching. One program they are preparing to launch in the fall, Project Dad, will support fathers dealing with depression.

“We have empowered fathers in the family," he said, "which then spews out to the city, the neighborhood, the county, the state, nationally and then globally."

They are currently in the process of setting up more pop-up events and partnerships with other nonprofits in the area to spread awareness. Hendricks said the organization has been busy and continues to grow fast.

“This is a successful campaign already based on what we've received,” he added. "The community is answering the call, but we are planning on going outside of not only DeKalb [County], but others, Kane County, Cook County, and then also we have plans to scale this to a national campaign as well.”

Their flexible service model allows them to serve fathers in communities across the country, in states like California, Texas, and Mississippi.

The nonprofit will collect supplies to support 100 single and underserved dads across the county through August 4. For information about drop off locations, visit the website fathersoffaith.org.



