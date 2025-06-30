Rockford celebrated music with a jazz festival

Rockford hosted a jazz festival this past Saturday. The event featured local and Chicagoland musicians. WNIJ’s Yvonne Boose shared the experience.

Sweet sounds filled the air on a hot summer day at Levings Park. There was a stage surrounded by lawn, next to a lake. People sat in portable chairs and rested on blankets spread across the grass.

Yvonne Boose Jazz festival audience.

Frank Zammuto used to play jazz but nowadays, he just listens.

“I think it's outstanding. I think it's wonderful,” he said. “The terrific music. I mean, I'm waiting for the junior college to start now. That should be very good.”

Shaun Reddy headed to the stage to perform. He’s a new member of the Harper College Jazz Ensemble.

“This is my second ever jazz gig, ever,” he said. “Good crowd, little hot weather, but great musicians, and I get to celebrate jazz and, a little outside of Chicago. I don't see too many festivals for jazz in general. So, it's great to see the City of Rockford doing this type of event.”

The jazz celebration was created by Rockford native Evon J. Sams.

Sams lives in Chicago but grew up in Rockford, so he wanted to pay homage to other greats in the Forest City.

“Rockford has a rich history of great jazz musicians such as Joel Baer, myself, Brian Sandstrom, just to name a few,” Sams said. “And so, I thought that it was only appropriate to, you know, have a festival that celebrates the rich history of jazz music in Rockford.”

Ed Bogdonas is a local vocalist and drummer.

“It’s just so cool to see all these young guys, kind of taking up the torch for all the jazz in the area,” Bogdonas said. "And I think Evon's going to really just start setting a name for himself. So, it's very encouraging to see that they're setting this up. And it's a beautiful facility. It's my first time seeing a show here.”

Most of the audience stayed for the four-hour show. Some ate food-truck fixings as they waited for more music.

Billy Ford is originally from Arkansas but now lives in Rockford. He said he likes how diverse the crowd is.

Yvonne Boose Evon J. Sams

“Everybody's getting alone,” he explained. I see people, whites aren’t just sitting with whites, they mixed, they got it mixed up.”

Ford also said the festival has allowed him the opportunity to see family members he hasn’t seen in a while.

Sams, the event organizer, said he was satisfied with the production, so far.

“Things are going really well,” Sams added, “keeping the music at the forefront. I wanted to feature both small groups and large ensembles. So, we started out with the trio. We're about to have a big band come up in a little bit, and then there will be another smaller group, about six people., and then my nonet will end the evening.”

The Live at Levings performance also included the Joel Baer Trio and the band Patten Pending.