In DeKalb, handing over the keys to Heaven

Northern Public Radio | By Vani Subramony
Published June 28, 2025 at 4:01 PM CDT
Heaven Allen and her son Elijah receive the keys to their new home on June 28, 2025
Heaven Allen and her son Elijah receive the keys to their new home on June 28, 2025 from John Horst, the general contractor for the project.
General contractor John Horst jokes that he is holding the "keys to Heaven" during a house blessing held on June 28, 2025
General contractor John Horst jokes that he is holding the "keys to Heaven" during a house blessing held on June 28, 2025
The hymn "Bless This House" is performed at the Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County Allen Housing Blessing on June 28, 2025
The hymn "Bless This House" is performed at the Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County Allen Housing Blessing on June 28, 2025
Finishing touches go on the home during the blessing ceremony on June 28, 2025
Finishing touches go on the home during the blessing ceremony on June 28, 2025
Finishing touches go into the home on June 2
Finishing touches go into the home on June 28, 2025.
Rev. Ann Bilbrew of The Springs Community Church gives the new homeowners a Bible for their new home and offers a prayer for the family.
Rev. Ann Bilbrew of The Springs Community Church gives the new homeowners a Bible for their new home and offers a prayer for the family.
Furniture for the new home is presented on June 28, 2025
Furniture for the new home is presented on June 28, 2025
John Rey with the Bookcase Project presents a bookcase for the new home.
John Rey with the Bookcase Project presents a bookcase for the new home.
A bookcase donated by the Bookcase Project goes into the new home.
A bookcase donated by the Bookcase Project goes into the new home.
Heaven Allen and her family celebrate the completion of renovations at the home.
Heaven Allen and her family celebrate the completion of renovations at the home.
A blessing ceremony was held by Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County on June 28, 2025
A blessing ceremony was held by Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County on June 28, 2025
Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County held a blessing ceremony on Saturday for a home that has made quite a long journey.

In October, the home was transported, very slowly, from Sycamore to DeKalb.

The home was originally a "hired man's house" when the site in Sycamore was a farmstead. In 2019, The DeKalb County History Center moved to a new facility on the property and the home sat vacant and was set for demolition.

The home as it was being moved in October from The DeKalb County History Center to Pleasant Street in DeKalb.
The home as it was being moved in October from The DeKalb County History Center to Pleasant Street in DeKalb.

The History Center then entered talks with with Kim McIver, the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County. The process involved getting permits as well as lining up the logistics to move the home from Sycamore to Pleasant Street in DeKalb as the home for Heaven Allen.

After months of renovations, it was time to celebrate. On Saturday, Allen expressed awe at the transformation over the past few months. That included working with a local contractor on every detail.

“Seeing it now— as it has progressed, you wouldn’t have even known that it had carpets of different varieties and withering walls,” Allen said.

Heaven Allen and her son Elijah stand on the porch of their new home in DeKalb.
Heaven Allen and her son Elijah stand on the porch of their new home in DeKalb.

The blessing and dedication included prayers, remarks from community leaders, and gifts of goodwill, all meant to wish Allen and her family a bright future in their new home.

One speaker was Rev. Ann Bilbrew of The Springs Community Church. She has known Heaven since she was a child and offered prayers of support for Heaven and her son, named Elijah.

Remarks from Rev. Ann Bilbrew

Allen says it was a big day, but that it has all been worth it.

“I’ve never owned a home. I’ve gone from apartment to apartment to apartment. But I’m ready and excited to take on this next chapter.”
WNIJ News
Vani Subramony
Vani Subramony is a graduate of Sycamore High School and Case Western Reserve University. She will attend Northwestern University in the fall.
