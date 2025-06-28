In DeKalb, handing over the keys to Heaven

Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County held a blessing ceremony on Saturday for a home that has made quite a long journey.

In October, the home was transported, very slowly, from Sycamore to DeKalb.

The home was originally a "hired man's house" when the site in Sycamore was a farmstead. In 2019, The DeKalb County History Center moved to a new facility on the property and the home sat vacant and was set for demolition.

Spencer Tritt, WNIJ The home as it was being moved in October from The DeKalb County History Center to Pleasant Street in DeKalb.

The History Center then entered talks with with Kim McIver, the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County. The process involved getting permits as well as lining up the logistics to move the home from Sycamore to Pleasant Street in DeKalb as the home for Heaven Allen.

After months of renovations, it was time to celebrate. On Saturday, Allen expressed awe at the transformation over the past few months. That included working with a local contractor on every detail.

“Seeing it now— as it has progressed, you wouldn’t have even known that it had carpets of different varieties and withering walls,” Allen said.

Jenna Dooley, WNIJ News Heaven Allen and her son Elijah stand on the porch of their new home in DeKalb.

The blessing and dedication included prayers, remarks from community leaders, and gifts of goodwill, all meant to wish Allen and her family a bright future in their new home.

One speaker was Rev. Ann Bilbrew of The Springs Community Church. She has known Heaven since she was a child and offered prayers of support for Heaven and her son, named Elijah.

Remarks from Rev. Ann Bilbrew Listen • 1:07

Allen says it was a big day, but that it has all been worth it.

“I’ve never owned a home. I’ve gone from apartment to apartment to apartment. But I’m ready and excited to take on this next chapter.”