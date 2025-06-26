Second City cast member discusses upcoming comedy shows in Aurora

The Second City Chicago celebrates its 65th anniversary of bringing uproarious laughter via sketch and improv comedy this year. To mark the occasion, its touring company of performers will be performing shows tonight-Saturday at The Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

To discuss the upcoming anniversary shows, WNIJ host Jason Cregier is today by current cast member Kennedy Baldwin.

Baldwin has been a member of The Second City touring company for two years. Before that, she was a member of the Bob Curry Fellowship, which is a troupe specifically for performers of color, as well as taking classes at The Second City early on in her career.

Baldwin says that if this is your first Second City show, “Don’t be nervous. The performers won’t mess with you.” Baldwin says it’s the performers’ priority to make sure you’re having a good time.

This set of shows is a feature of some new material, as well as some from sketches from past members of The Second City, such as Stephen Colbert, Amy Sedaris and Steve Carrell.

Baldwin mentions that it’s fun for her as a performer to be able to perform sketches with people she’s worked with for a few years.

For the full conversation, listen in the link above.

