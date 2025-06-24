© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
These northern Illinois counties will be affected by spongy moth treatment

Northern Public Radio | By Jess Savage
Published June 24, 2025 at 3:20 PM CDT
A spongy moth caterpillar.
Appleby J E, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Wikimedia Commons
A spongy moth caterpillar.

Leer en español

The Illinois Department of Agriculture will be spraying several northern Illinois counties to control for a non-native insect this week. Affected counties include Ogle, Stephenson and Jo Daviess.

The spongy moth is native to Europe and Asia. It mainly feeds on oak and willow trees, often completely stripping them of their leaves. But the moth is not picky — it targets more than 250 species of leafy green plants.

If weather permits, the state ag officials will spray affected counties with a pheromone application this Thursday and Friday. The spray confuses male spongy moths and disrupts breeding. It is organic and made of food grade materials. The Department says the spray does not impact other insects, mammals or the environment.

A spongy moth.
Ilia Ustyantsev, Wikimedia Commons
A spongy moth.
