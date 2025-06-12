Perspective: Not my clown, not my circus

On Saturday June 14, President Trump is spending millions of taxpayer dollars hosting his birthday celebration; Meanwhile, Americans are suffering job loss, judicial uncertainty, environmental destruction, international strife, and humiliation. On the same day, in alignment with Women’s March National, Women’s March Rockford and its partner organizations will host a march beginning at the City Market Pavilion….with special guest speaker Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton.

The theme ‘Kick out the Clowns: Resisting our Nation’s Circus’ alludes to the circus-like actions in D.C. and the absurdity of the current administration. Feminists across the country will gather to build strong ally networks and provide action items that demand forward thinking and progressive change from our state and federal lawmakers.

We march not just for the women who are being disrespected by this president, whose reproductive rights are being stripped away by hostile courts…but we are marching for all historically oppressed groups that are being hurt in significant and disproportionate ways. We ask you to join us…. And wear all black, to show our collective resistance to the circus. There is strength in solidarity.



