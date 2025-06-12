© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DeKalb podcaster TD Ryan discusses legacy of a longtime coroner and places to cool off this summer

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published June 12, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
DeKalb podcast host Terry "TD" Ryan discusses former longtime DeKalb County Coroner Denny Miller and places to cool off this summer.
WNIJ News
/
Jason Cregier
DeKalb podcast host Terry "TD" Ryan discusses former longtime DeKalb County Coroner Denny Miller and places to cool off this summer.

WNIJ Host Jason Cregier is joined today by the host of the TD Ryan Unleashed podcast, Terry "TD" Ryan.

Ryan mentions that he recently spoke with DeKalb County coroner Denny Miller.
Miller reflected on his 40 year run as coroner, the ups and downs of the job and how a good sense of humor is key to being able to handle the grind of being a coroner.

TD also mentions that while DeKalb's Hopkins Park pool is being renovated this summer, and Sycamore's community pool is no longer in use, Genoa and Rochelle offer respite from hot weather for community members.

You may listen to Jason & TD yuck it up with the full conversation in the link above.
WNIJ News
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition".
See stories by Jason Cregier