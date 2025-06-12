DeKalb podcaster TD Ryan discusses legacy of a longtime coroner and places to cool off this summer

WNIJ Host Jason Cregier is joined today by the host of the TD Ryan Unleashed podcast, Terry "TD" Ryan.

Ryan mentions that he recently spoke with DeKalb County coroner Denny Miller.

Miller reflected on his 40 year run as coroner, the ups and downs of the job and how a good sense of humor is key to being able to handle the grind of being a coroner.

TD also mentions that while DeKalb's Hopkins Park pool is being renovated this summer, and Sycamore's community pool is no longer in use, Genoa and Rochelle offer respite from hot weather for community members.

