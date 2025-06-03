© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Rockford's poetry state champion says nationals experience 'amplified' her love of it

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published June 3, 2025 at 2:50 PM CDT
Mikiah Gerrity with the Rockford Area Arts Council Community Engagement Officer, Jordan DeWilde and the state finals for Poetry Out Loud.
Poetry Out Loud
A Jefferson High School student is Rockford’s first participant to make it to the national finals for the Poetry Out Loud competition. WNIJ’s Yvonne Boose followed up with the teenager to see what’s next for her.

Mikiah Gerrity is just about done with her junior year. She said she didn’t make it to the top eight in the Washington D.C. finals last month.

“I only made, like, the round before,” she said, “and so, yeah, I'd say, I mean, obviously I made it pretty far to make it to national, so.”

She said experiencing the national stage gave her a deeper appreciation for poetry.

“I feel like it may have amplified my love for poetry,” she explained, “like I already really liked it, but seeing that other people are just as passionate, if not more, it made me want to engage in it more."

Gerrity said spending time with her mom and sightseeing in the nation’s capital was also nice.

The state champion said she will try again next year.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
