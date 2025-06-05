The List: A homemade baker’s dozen for summer reading

Despite the lingering cool temperatures, summer is not too far away. It beckons us to use those sun-drenched, lazy days to pick up a book and read. Unlike the Sun Times, let a real human give you some suggestions.

If you are looking for something cozy and fun, may I suggest John Mortimer’s Rumpole of the Bailey? Yes, the stories follow a certain formula, but there is comfort in the predictability of how Rumpole wins his cases for the Timson crime family, remains terrified by “she who must be obeyed”, and always misses out on becoming a QC (or queer customer, as he calls it), These entertaining stories are so addictive, you might find yourself just going through the entire series. If you feel like lounging in your bathrobe all day, Rumpole will be right there with you subverting order and making you laugh. If you become a fan, you may want to accompany your reading with the British television series Rumpole of the Bailey (1978-1992).

Alternatively, if you are in the mood for something more madcap with a literary bend, Jasper Fforde’s The Jane Eyre Affair is a witty romp through a world where fiction really matters. The heroine, Thursday Next, is a SpecOps in an alternate universe with some significant differences: the Crimean War never ended, Wales exists as a separate socialist country, and debates about the authorship of Shakespeare’s work is common among the general population (because everyone knows the plays by heart). In her efforts to achieve peace and thwart the evil Goliath corporation, Thursday Next enters works of fiction and accidently rewrites the ending of Jane Eyre. There is non-stop action for bibliophiles in this first book of the series.

The one recommendation that the AI generated suggestions got right was Ray Bradbury’s Dandelion Wine. Following twelve-year-old Douglas Spaulding, we get to experience the magical summer rituals of Green Town. From the distilling of dandelion wine at the beginning to the ending where each bottle represents a day in summer, the stories are memorable and unique. Time does pass too quickly, and before you know it, you are like Colonel Freeleigh, calling Mexico City so that your friend can hold the phone out the window as you hear the sounds that accompanied your youth. Spend some time with Douglas and his pals on their summertime adventures before time slips through your fingers.

Continuing with the theme of childhood, there are children’s classic that are equally entertaining for adults. Michael Ende’s Momo is one such book. Set in an Italy that values community life, modern conveniences intrude in the most destructive way possible: mysterious gray gentlemen convince the adults that they need to save time in the Time Bank. As life becomes ever more hectic, Momo understands that she must save her friends from their stressful new lifestyles because no one has time for friends or hobbies. Seemingly immune to the power of the gray gentlemen, Momo sets out on a journey to the very source of time where she sees the hours of her own soul blossom. With the assistance of the mysterious Mr. Hora and his stubborn turtle, Momo needs to save the world and destroy the gray gentleman for good, but can one little girl achieve such feat? You will have to read Momo to find out!

Sometimes the play is the thing. A recent production at the University of Chicago’s Court Theater of Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun was a reminder of what we all lost when Hansberry died at age 35. Populated by vivid characters trying their best as they face social and political obstacles, this play, which debuted in 1959, is a somber reminder that while things have changed, many things have not changed at all. Inspired by a poem by Langston Hughes, this play forces us to confront what happens when too many dreams are deferred. This selection has the added benefit that you can follow up with one of the three films based on the play.

For more in the Chicago vein, may I suggest an outstanding novel that deserves more attention? Last Summer on State Street by Toya Wolfe documents the tearing down of the Robert Taylor homes on the South Side through the eyes of Fe Fe and her friends. As she navigates the realities of living in the projects and the tensions in her friend group of four girls on the cusp of adulthood, she not only witnesses the changes and destruction of the only community she knows, but she must also come to terms with the breakup of her family as her older brother joins a gang despite the efforts of her mother to protect her children from the crime and violence of their environment. For Fe Fe that last summer on State Street in 1999 has long-term impact on the adult she becomes. Wolfe creates vivid characters that will stay with you long after finishing the final page.

Summer is also the time for travel, but some of us want to travel in comfort. How about visiting Botswana with Mma Ramotswe? If you want a book of wisdom that embraces you like a warm hug, The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency, is what you are looking for. The book opens at a turning point in the protagonist’s life: she has lost her father, needs to find a way to earn a living, and is still recovering from an abusive marriage. Thanks to a fortuitous encounter with a book on detecting, she decides to become the only woman detective in Botswana. Mma Ramotswe has unusual methods in solving her cases, but she will also let her compassion and understanding of human frailties guide her. This “traditionally built” woman who is always willing to take another slice of cake is the perfect travel companion. Just get into her little white van and see where she goes! If you fall in love with Mma Ramotswe, you may enjoy the HBO series based the novels.

If warm and fuzzy are not what you are looking for, what about brutal realities? If the darker side of life is what you crave for your summer reading, how about José Revueltas prison novel The Hole (El apando)? Set in Mexico City’s notorious prison, the Black Palace of Lecumberri, this novella centers on the inmates in a particular cell who are anxious to get drugs. They will do anything to achieve this goal. There are no heroes in The Hole that one critic describes as “a short, sharp punch into the face”. Revueltas himself was a political prisoner and wrote the novel while incarcerated in Lecumberri, but he made the conscious decision to write about common criminals rather than political dissidents. Though not for the squeamish, the novel is powerful and unforgettable.

If you like the idea of a short novel, but would prefer something less violent, then maybe the Irish writer Claire Keegan’s novella Foster would be a better choice. Set in rural Ireland, the narrator, a young girl, is taken to stay with relatives she has never met because her mother will be giving birth to another child. What follows are captivating descriptions of the new surroundings and people in her life. Her aunt and uncle are kind, caring, and affectionate toward her, in stark contrast to the lack of attention in her own home. Little by little, she adjusts to her new life and quietly transforms. A novel where nothing and everything happens written by a writer who is a master of the craft, the feelings evoked by this novel will linger for a long time.

Summer is a busy time, so perhaps you need something you can read quickly in the random moments during trips to the pool, vacations and sports activities? Then the Guatemalan short story writer Augusto Monterroso is a great option. Writer of stories and flash fiction, for many years he held the title as writer of the shortest short story in the Spanish language. Fortunately, some of his witty works have been translated into Complete Works and Other Stories. Not only are these stories a joy to read, but they also do not require great time commitments. If you are a sporadic reader, Monterroso can populate those throw away moments of summer with some high-quality fiction.

If you still yearn for more travel after Chicago, Botswana, Mexico, and Ireland, then maybe Martin Limón’s Slicky Boys are the answer. Set in the U.S. military stations in Seoul, South Korean during the 1970s, this mystery novel, the second in a series, follows the exploits of two unlikely partners. George Sueño, a Latino from California, is the only trilingual speaking military policeman on the force (English, Spanish and Korean). His partner, Ernie Bascom, is a Vietnam vet who can no longer fathom returning to the States. Despite the crazy antics of Ernie and the lack of cooperation from the Koreans, this duo manages to solve more crimes than their colleagues, a feat which keeps them just on the right side with their superiors. As we cruise Seoul’s red-light districts, we are introduced to the realities of military dysfunction and waste, but with George and Ernie, the adventure is always illuminating and never boring.

And finally, for those stuck at home and dealing with domestic chaos rather than long days on the beach with a Mai Tai in hand, may I suggest two gems from Shirley Jackson? While known for her unsettling short story “The Lottery” and eerie characters in novels like We Have Always Lived in the Castle, Jackson kept her family financially afloat through her comic essays for women’s magazines. Life among the Savages is the first collection of these stories, followed by Raising Demons. They document the many domestic mishaps of moving from New York City to rural Vermont, buying a house, and somehow raising four children despite Jackson’s lack of housekeeping skills. Nothing goes smoothly, everything is in disarray, and she barely keeps things together while her husband watches and never steps in to help. Domestic incompetence has never been this witty and fun. If you have read Jackson, you will be amazed at her comic chops. If you have never read anything by Jackson, this introduction will convince you that you should know her work better.

Summer is always a great time to explore something new, whether it be challenging novel or a comfort read. Those lazy days are an excellent time to check one of these suggestions and go on a literary adventure on your own…whether you leave the house or stay put!

