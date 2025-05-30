Teacher burnout, representation, and a journey from Chicago to Shanghai | Teachers' Lounge CLASSIC

On a classic episode of Teachers’ Lounge, we’re revisiting our 2023 conversation with Mira Church!

She teaches 5th grade at the Cicero School District. She’s been a teacher for around a decade and her career has already taken her around the world, including three years teaching in Shanghai.

Mira and I had an important conversation about her experience overseas, teacher burnout, knowing your worth as a teacher, and the weight of representation in the classroom.

“I think it's a heavy burden as a teacher of color. Almost always -- except for the last two years where I was at a charter -- I've always been one of the only teachers of color or the only teacher of color,” she said. “I take it so seriously because a lot of times this is a child's first interaction with an African American person or at least a positive role model unlike a stereotype they may have seen or a trope in a movie. It's nerve-racking, like I really try to put my best foot forward all the time. You always will see me just trying to be really happy with the students even when I have a tough moment, like I walk them through my tough moment.”

We also talked about why she wanted to become a teacher and how her perception of education has changed with a decade of experience now.

