Illinois is developing a statewide plan to raise math scores

The Illinois State Board of Education announced it’s developing a statewide “numeracy” initiative aimed at improving math performance.

State test scores plunged during the pandemic, but this year, Illinois’ English-Language Arts scores exceeded 2019 levels for the first time. Math scores , on the other hand, haven’t rebounded as quickly.

It’s a major reason why the Illinois State Board of Education says a plan is needed.

Rhonda Dawson with the state board says she thinks there’s been a focus on computational skills and memorizing formulas, but maybe a lack of focus on application — the classic question of, “When am I ever going to use this?”

“What we need to do more of, in my opinion," she said, "is relate those math skills so that students feel confident in the way that they operate in everyday life. I think that's what's missing.”

She says those real-world skills could be balancing a checkbook, planning a vacation, or measuring ingredients in the kitchen.

“Every district within our state will apply the guidance according to their local context," said Dawson, "but having a unified guidance, I do believe, will make a tremendous impact."

This comes right after the Illinois State Board of Education spent years developing a statewide literacy plan to improve reading performance. It was adopted in January 2024.

Dawson says it’ll be a similar process. It starts with a needs assessment survey and a summit with math leaders, followed by a listening tour for the public to share feedback.

This also comes 15 years after the state adopted new “ Common Core ” math learning standards. Illinois State Superintendent Tony Sanders says there was never a concerted effort to help teachers adapt to those instructional shifts, which is another reason for the initiative.

The numeracy plan will be submitted in June 2026.