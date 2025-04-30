© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Dixon's art center has new leadership

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published April 30, 2025 at 3:11 PM CDT
The Next Picture Show - (10) Facebook

The new executive director of a Dixon art center is a Northern Illinois University retiree who says her goal after teaching was to pick up a paint brush again.

Donna Smith has taken classes at The Next Picture Show Community Fine Arts Center. Now she’s leading the gallery. She said she wants to attract more artists.

“I do like to try to reach out to the to the youth,” she said, “because that's where our next round of people, who are artists, who are going to come display here.”

Smith has been in her new position for a few weeks and said she’s looking forward to expanding current programs.

“I like to keep working with the artists," she said. "I know a lot of them from some of the classes I’ve taken here and some of the other art groups and make sure that their opinions [are] included when we’re planning shows.”

Smith said TNPS welcomes artwork from artists across the state. She added that the center sometimes highlights artists from Chicago.
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose